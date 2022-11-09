LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed the southbound lanes Interstate 25 north of Wellington due to a crash.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday near Buckeye Road, about 15 miles north of Fort Collins.

The Colorado State Patrol said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled. We are waiting to hear back about possible injuries in the crash.

There is no estimated time of when the southbound lanes of I-25 will reopen, but delays are expected in the area, CDOT said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.