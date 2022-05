WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department says to expect lane closures on westbound Interstate 70 near Kipling Street Monday morning due to a crash.

The crash was reported before 10 a.m. on westbound I-70. There is no estimated time on when the interstate will reopen.

WPD said no injuries were reported in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.