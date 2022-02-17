Road conditions in Denver metro following snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Roads will be snow-covered and slushy for your Thursday morning commute after 4-8 inches of snow fell across the Denver metro area.

The Pinpoint Weather Beast is out tracking conditions.

Live updates

7:20 a.m.: The city and county of Denver remain on crash alert.

6:40 a.m.: CDOT: US287 southbound: Road closed due to a stalled vehicle expect delays between County Road LL and US 50. Slower speeds advised.

6:10 a.m.: CDOT: I76 eastbound: Right lane closed due to a crash at Exit 3 – Federal Boulevard.

6 a.m.: Denver Police Department: Thanks to the overnight snowstorm, it’s a good morning to take things slowly, Denver. If you’re heading out, make sure you do so with extra time to get where you’re going. Motorists are reminded to drive safely and to allow for extra stopping distance as roads may be icy.

Here’s a look at some of the road conditions from Colorado Department of Transportation cameras.







Rampart_Waterton

Arvada- Wadsworth and 68th

285-near-Morrison

Doug-Co-Rock-Canyon-HS



We will continue to update this story with road conditions throughout the morning. You can always see travel times and delays here.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.