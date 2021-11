DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol says the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed near Larkspur due to a multi-car crash.

CSP said the crash happened before 8:30 a.m. near Upper Lake Gulch Road on I-25.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and CSP are working to get the interstate reopened. CSP said to expect delays in the area.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.