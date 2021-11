rollover crash at I-225 and Alameda. Credit: SkyFOX

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says one person died following a rollover crash on Thursday morning.

It happened at Interstate 225 and 6th Ave. before 5:45 a.m.

The northbound lanes of I-225 are closed at Alameda. APD said the interstate would remain closed until around 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

