CDOT road closures due to multiple crashes, high winds and dust storm conditions

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has closed Interstate 70 east and west bound as a safety precaution from Denver to the Kansas border (Burlington).

CDOT has also closed between US 50 (near Wiley) and US 40 (near Kit Carson) and US 287 MM 86-133 from Eads to Lamar in each direction. This is due to blowing dust and poor visibility.

Hwy 40 west of Kit Carson is closed due to low visibility and crashes. pic.twitter.com/5eWLMJNpjQ — CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) January 15, 2021

CDOT says multiple crashes along the Eastern Plains are due to high winds and adverse driving conditions. Authorities say to seek alternative routes.

Hwy 40, 287 and I-70 are all closed. Do not travel if you are near these areas. #trafficalert #weatheralert pic.twitter.com/zV5bVBtdgu — CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) January 15, 2021

It is unknown when the roads will reopen. Check back for updates.