Rabbit Ears Pass closed on Feb. 6, 2021 due to snow. Credit: Shannon Lukens

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A number of highways in Colorado’s mountains have been shut down amid heavy snow.

Below is a list of closures. It will be updated.

Rabbit Ears Pass (Highway 40)

Loveland Pass (Highway 6)

Highway 285 was closed between Fairplay and Kenosha Pass. It reopened at 9:30 a.m.

Interstate 70 is currently open through the mountains. However, the Colorado Department of Transportation says drivers should expect significant delays.