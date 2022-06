CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday due to a sinkhole.

The sinkhole happened on Wednesday. CDOT said regular traffic will be stopped at the top of every hour so that hazmat vehicles can be escorted through the tunnel.

Motorists should expect hourly traffic stops at each of the tunnels.

CDOT did not say how big the sinkhole is or what part of the pass it’s located on.