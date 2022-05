CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol is working to clean up a semi rollover on the eastbound Interstate 70 ramp at Silver Plume.

The rollover happened before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. It is unknown if anyone was injured.

CSP said the eastbound off ramp of I-70 at Silver Plume will be closed for several hours.

We will update this story when the ramp reopens.