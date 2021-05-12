Lemons spill onto I-70 after truck fire, causing extended closure for cleanup

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Lemons spilled onto Interstate 70 and caused an extended closure Wednesday afternoon after a freight truck caught fire on the roadway.

Firefighters continued to extinguish flames about 4 p.m., about a half-hour after the truck burst into fire and dumped its lemon haul across the eastbound lanes of I-70, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Both lanes of eastbound I-70 at exit 261 (U.S. 6/6th Ave.) were closed for cleanup. CSP said an extended closure is expected, with detours in place.

CSP said the driver was uninjured.

