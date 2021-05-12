Lemons spill onto I-70 after truck fire, causing extended closure for cleanup

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Lemons spilled onto Interstate 70 and caused an extended closure Wednesday afternoon after a freight truck caught fire on the roadway.

Firefighters continued to extinguish flames about 4 p.m., about a half-hour after the truck burst into fire and dumped its lemon haul across the eastbound lanes of I-70, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Both lanes of eastbound I-70 at exit 261 (U.S. 6/6th Ave.) were closed for cleanup. CSP said an extended closure is expected, with detours in place.

CSP said the driver was uninjured.

I-70 EB is closed while firefighters extinguish the fire. Cleanup of the semi and cargo will be extended so expect delays. The driver is ok and the truck was hauling lemons. https://t.co/4jSfV0YTiB pic.twitter.com/likFBpJg9s — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) May 12, 2021