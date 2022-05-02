DENVER (KDVR) — If you see a large plume of smoke near Interstate 70 on Monday morning, it is due to a large trash fire.

The fire started at Denver Metal Recycling at 4770 Ivy St. before 7 a.m.

The Denver Police Department says Holly Street is closed from 46th Avenue to 48th Avenue due to the fire.

The large plume of smoke could be seen on traffic cameras from westbound I-70 and I-270.

The Denver Fire Department said large amounts of metals are involved with the fire, and a hidden fire in the pile is making it difficult to put out.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.