EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Interstate 70 westbound was closed on Thursday afternoon at the Vail Pass summit.

The closure was at Exit 190, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, which advised drivers to expect delays.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the closure was because of a multi-car crash. Troopers and tow trucks were on scene as of around 4:35 p.m. to clear the scene and reopen the road.

The road reopened just before 5 p.m.