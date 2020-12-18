I-70 to close this weekend in both directions from Brighton Boulevard to I-270

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are heading out on I-70 this weekend, drivers be aware and plan ahead for a four-mile closure.

Both directions of the interstate will be closed so crews can demolish the remaining portion of the old Colorado Boulevard bridge over I-70.

For the whole weekend, I-70 will be closed from Brighton Boulevard to Interstate 270.

That starts tonight at 10 p.m. and goes through 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Here is a look at the detour map from CDOT where the detour will shift onto the new northbound lanes of the Colorado Boulevard bridge.

All westbound traffic will be detoured off I-270 heading north … to I-76 west … to I-25 south … and exiting onto I-70.

All eastbound traffic will be detoured off I-25 heading north … to I-76 east … to I-270 south … exiting onto I-70.

Officials say this weekend closure will allow crews to complete work that instead would have taken months of nightly lane closures, so just plan ahead and have patience if you’re in and around this area.