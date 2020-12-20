I-70 Mountain Express Lane project shuts down one lane both ways in Idaho Springs

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation cautions travelers to avoid Interstate 70 in Idaho Springs on Sunday through Tuesday during certain hours of the day.

With up to two-hour delays expected during some closures, a half-mile area between the Colorado Boulevard and Fall River Road exits in Idaho Springs will be impacted. Below are the times and lanes effected:

Sunday, Dec. 20 from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. — one lane westbound

Sunday, Dec. 20 from 8 p.m. through Tuesday night, Dec. 22 — one lane eastbound

Monday, Dec. 21 and Tuesday, Dec. 22, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day — one lane westbound

The Westbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane project is the addition of a new Express Lane estimated for early 2021. Once it opens, tolls will be waived until summer or fall of 2021 when the tolling infrastructure is in place and has been tested.

After Wednesday, there are no planned daytime closures through the remainder of the winter. Know before you go and check Cotrip.org before heading up to the high country.