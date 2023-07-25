Interstate 70 eastbound, a couple of miles west of Silverthorne (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

DENVER (KDVR) — Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed in the high country Tuesday because of a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The affected stretch was from Exit 203 (Silverthorne) to Exit 218 (8 miles west of Silver Plume), or Mile Points 205-217.5.

U.S. 6 (Loveland Pass) was also closed. Drivers were experiencing major delays. No estimated time for reopening was given.

Drivers were advised to use U.S. 40 or U.S. 285 as alternate routes.

No further details about the crash were immediately released.