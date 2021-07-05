I-70 reopens in Glenwood Canyon after flash flood warning

COLORADO (KDVR) — Transportation officials closed Interstate 70 on Monday afternoon in Glenwood Canyon after a flash flood warning was issued for the area.

The reopening process had begun by about 6 p.m. after the warning turned to a flash flood watch.

Closure points

Westbound: Closure points for westbound traffic will be Exit 133 (Dotsero) to Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs)

Closure points for westbound traffic will be Exit 133 (Dotsero) to Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) Eastbound: Closure points for eastbound traffic will be from Exit 87 (West Rifle) to Exit 109 (Canyon Creek)

Alternate routes

Drivers impacted by the closure can either seek the northern alternate route through Steamboat Springs or they can wait out the flash flood warning and closure.

Drivers who decide to wait out the closure must wait at a location off I-70, and will not be allowed to wait on the roadway, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT said the closure will remain in place throughout the duration of the flash flood warning, which is forecast to end at 6:30 p.m.

The closure could be extended in the event of a debris flow or mudslide, which are especially possible in the area of the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.