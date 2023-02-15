GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Interstate 70 was closed in both directions in Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday evening after a semi crashed and blocked both directions of traffic.

Photos tweeted by the Colorado Department of Transportation showed a semi truck on its side, with its trailer hanging over to the lower level of the interstate, its cargo spilled out.

Colorado State Patrol said the cargo was cans of coffee. The driver was not hurt.

Credit: CDOT

Drivers were advised to expect an extended closure. CDOT pointed to the following detour routes: U.S. 50, Highway 91, U.S. 24 and U.S. 285.

FOX31 will update this story as more information is received on an expected reopening.