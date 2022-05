SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 70 in both directions from near the Eisenhower Tunnel to Silverthorne due to safety concerns.

The stretch of I-70 was closed before 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning. There is no estimated time on when the interstate will reopen.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting 1-4 inches of snow accumulation for the high Foothills and Continental Divide on Tuesday.