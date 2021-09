DENVER (KDVR) — Possible structural damage to the Denver West overpass forced multiple lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 to close on Thursday morning.

Possible structural damage on i-70. credit: skyfox

The closure started around 6 a.m. at the exit to Colorado Mills.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the right lanes of eastbound I-70 were blocked at 7:30 a.m. There is no estimated time on when the lanes will fully reopen.

🚨 Good news! Two lanes of EB I-70 are BACK open at Denver West.



Right now, CDOT engineers are analyzing damage after a commercial

vehicle appears to have hit the overpass. pic.twitter.com/4MMyjhrnWl — Lisa D'Souza (@lisa__dsouza) September 23, 2021

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.