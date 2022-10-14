LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol says Interstate 25 is closed in both directions at Highway 34 after two semis crashed into each other.

The crash happened at 12:21 p.m. near I-25 and Highway 34. CSP said one of the semis caught on fire.

CSP said there were injuries reported in the crash, but they were not life-threatening injuries.

The closure is expected to be for an extended period of time. CSP said a bridge inspection will take place before the interstate is allowed to reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

