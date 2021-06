AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A crash has closed down traffic on southbound Interstate 225 between the Interstate 70 exit and US 40, Colfax Avenue exit on Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Aurora police suggest travelers avoid the area and seek alternate routes. CDOT doe snot have an estimated time for reopening the road.

I-225 SB: Road closed between Exit 12 – I-70 and Exit 10A/10B – US 40; Colfax Avenue. Crash. There is no estimated time of reopening. https://t.co/TtwJyoqJKY — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 13, 2021

This story will be updated with additional information and when the road reopens.