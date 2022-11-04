Multiple cars were involved in a crash along U.S. 36. (Credit: Adams County Fire)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver recorded the first snowfall of the season on Thursday into Friday morning. At least 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on 6th Avenue near Kalamath Street.

Several multi-vehicle crashes were reported across the city on highly traveled roads and interstates.

If you need to hit the road and want to see how conditions are, we have you covered.

Travel alerts

FOX31 has an interactive travel map that shows travel speeds and delays. You can zoom in to your specific area to check what is happening on the map, like a crash or road construction.

CDOT Road Conditions

The Colorado Department of Transportation has a travel website. You can download the app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Here are the features, according to CDOT:

Travel information with layers

Motorists can use the map as they would any Google map and click on the icons for more information. Icons are displayed on the map by checking or unchecking the boxes in the layers toolbar. Layers available and what data they provide are described here.

Trucker mode

The Trucker Mode features resources specific to commercial motor vehicle operators, including the following layers defined here.

Travel alerts

Motorists can log-in in or sign up here for their own COtrip account to subscribe and manage their travel alerts. They can also save their favorite routes and cameras, and customize their travel preferences.

Traction laws

While snow may not be currently falling, road conditions can be deceiving. CDOT reminds drivers that the traction laws are in place from now until May 31.

During an active Traction Law, drivers must have one of these:

snow tires

tires with the mud/snow (M+S) designation

a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle

Forecast and radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

The Pinpoint Weather team will update Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast several times each day.