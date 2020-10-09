Hours for I-70 lane closures extended, traffic shift in Idaho Springs planned

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced on Friday the extension of daytime hour closures for Interstate 70 lanes during the completion of the Westbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane.

CDOT says tolls will be waived for testing after the express lane opens through late 2021.

During the completion of the project, the Eastbound I-70 Express Lane will close from Oct. 11 until Nov. 13, or earlier depending on traffic needs.

A shift in traffic is planned beginning on Oct. 11 through Nov. 13 at Water Wheel Park in Idaho Springs to allow for construction of the new express lane.

Here is the extended lane closure schedule from Oct. 12 to mid-November:

Westbound I-70 single lane closures (various sections within 12-mile construction zone from the Veterans Memorial Tunnels to the Empire Interchange Hours of closures Eastbound I-70 single lane closures Hours of closures Mondays – Wednesday 1 p.m. to 9 a.m. Mondays – Thursdays 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursdays 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. Fridays 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Fridays 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturdays 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sundays 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.