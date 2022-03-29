JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash that happened Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported on Highway 93 near Highway 72 at 7:35 a.m. and involved a semi and a passenger vehicle.

CSP said the crash caused a fire that spread into the grass area off the highway. The fire is out, but the scene is significant and CSP said the highway will likely be closed for the foreseeable future.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

There is no estimated time on when the highway will reopen. Alternate routes are advised.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.