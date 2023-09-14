Colorado Highway 125 was closed on Thursday after a mudslide covered the road. (Credit: Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Highway 125 was closed on Thursday after a mudslide covered the road.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office posted about the mudslide at 4:19 p.m.

Highway 125 was closed in both directions near milepost 13. The closure was posted between Forest Service Road 124 and U.S. 40.

A photo showed water and mud covering the highway, with debris like tree branches strewn about.

No one was reported injured in the slide, the sheriff’s office told FOX31. There was no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

Rain was hitting the high country on Thursday afternoon as a cold front moved across the state, causing flash flood warnings in Larimer, Yuma and Sedgwick counties.

More showers were possible during the overnight hours.