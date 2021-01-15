Heavy traffic expected in mountains during holiday weekend

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Friday afternoon, the rush was on to get out of town.

With many Coloradans have three days off this weekend due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, drivers packed westbound Interstate 70 to head to the mountains.

Construction in Idaho Springs added to the delay.

Places like Loveland Ski Area have high expectations of increased numbers of skiers and snowboarders.

John Rullo decided to beat the three-day rush and go skiing on Friday.

“Typically we don’t ski on Friday,” he says, “But I decided to close my business on Fridays for the rest of the winter, so we could ski on Friday, so we can avoid the traffic.”

The Colorado State Patrol advises drivers to allow for plenty of time to get up to the High Country this weekend, and plenty of time to get back on Monday.