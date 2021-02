DENVER (KDVR) — Eastbound Interstate 70 at Quebec is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries.

Denver Police Department tweeted Wednesday the crash includes two semi-trucks. All eastbound I-70 ramps are closed from Brighton Boulevard to Quebec.

Denver police say alternate routes are advised. Check the FOX31/Channel 2 traffic page to see real-time traffic updates.

