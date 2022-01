DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened early Monday morning on Interstate 70.

The single-vehicle rollover crash happened at eastbound I-70 and Havana St. around 3 a.m. One person was injured in the crash, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said eastbound I-70 was closed at Central Park Blvd for over an hour.