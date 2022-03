WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is investigating a crash near eastbound Interstate 70 and Carr St.

The crash happened before 9:40 a.m. Monday morning. Police said a car was stalled in traffic and another vehicle crashed into it.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said to expect delays in the area. See travel times and delays here.