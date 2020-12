DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police say Santa Fe Drive at West Iowa Street is closed due to a serious injury, two-vehicle crash.

Alternate routes are advised.

As a result of the crash, three of the four lanes of northbound Santa Fe are closed. One person has been transported to a hospital with a serious lower-leg injury. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.