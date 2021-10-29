Crash causes traffic impacts on C-470

A crash on C-470 on the afternoon of Oct. 29, 2021, snarled traffic between Alameda and I-70. (SkyFOX)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A crash caused a traffic backup Friday afternoon on C-470 westbound.

The left lane was closed around 5:30 p.m. between West Alameda Parkway and Interstate 70, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

SkyFOX was over the scene just before 6 p.m.

A silver pickup truck was on its side in the middle of C-470. A second vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, had veered off the roadway.

Information on what led to the crash was not immediately available. Lakewood Police said minor injuries were reported.

