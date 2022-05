JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says Clear Creek Canyon is closed due to an overturned semi.

The rollover happened before 8 a.m. on Monday on US 6 west of tunnel 1.

No major injuries were reported in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said it will take time to clear the crash and get the highway reopened. There is no estimated time on how long the highway will be closed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.