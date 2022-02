DENVER (KDVR) — A car crashed into the South Platte River on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 25 near 6th Avenue.

The Denver Police Department said six vehicles were involved in the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Two lanes of southbound I-25 are blocked due to the crash. The off ramp to 6th Avenue is also closed. Denver police advised alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.