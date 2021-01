GRAND/CLEAR CREEK COUNTIES, Colo. (KDVR) — Berthoud Pass from Winter Park to Empire is closed due to a fatal crash, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Alternate routes are Interstate 70 to Silverthorne, CO Highway 9 North to US 40 Kremmling.

CDOT does not have an estimated time for reopening the highway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.