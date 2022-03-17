CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol in Castle Rock says to avoid travel if possible on the I-25 gap between Castle Rock and Monument.

Travel conditions in the area are treacherous due to heavy snow. The snow is expected to taper off after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The Colorado State Patrol said 19 semis are stuck in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Floyd Hill.

Here are some helpful tools to have during this storm:

