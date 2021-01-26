At least 6 injured in pileup on I-25 in northern Colorado

Vehicles involved in the pileup southeast of Loveland on Jan. 26, 2021. Credit: CSP

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — At least six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 in northern Colorado on Tuesday.

The pileup occurred in the northbound lanes near exit 255, which is just southeast of Loveland.

According to the City of Loveland, at least six people were taken to the hospital.

The Colorado State Patrol said no fatalities have been reported.

Both semis and passenger vehicles were involved.

According to CSP, the northbound lanes of the interstate will be closed for at least four hours.

The frontage road is also closed near the crash. CSP said Highway 402 can be used as a detour, but asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This story will be updated when the highway reopens.