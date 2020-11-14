Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Adverse conditions close westbound I-70 at Georgetown

by: Colleen Flynn

CDOT I-70 westbound closed at Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation closed westbound Interstate 70 at Georgetown due to “adverse conditions.”

CSP Eagle also tweeted, “Passenger cars may utilize HWY 9 and HWY 40 as alternate route. Adverse conditions may exist in those areas, so please use caution!”

Stalled cars and semis in whiteout conditions along I-70 WB near the tunnel., video from Rachel Skytta

CDOT does not have an estimated time the interstate will reopen.

CDOT camera WB I-70 0.9mi E of 15th St

Recent video from FOX31’s Rachel Skytta shows blowing snow and whiteout conditions at Loveland Ski Area.

Poor weather conditions with heavy snow and high winds have caused several traffic issues. Eastbound I-70 closed earlier Saturday afternoon due to adverse conditions.

CDOT Cam 1.7 mi E of Georgetown Int

