Adverse conditions close westbound I-70 at Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation closed westbound Interstate 70 at Georgetown due to “adverse conditions.”
CSP Eagle also tweeted, “Passenger cars may utilize HWY 9 and HWY 40 as alternate route. Adverse conditions may exist in those areas, so please use caution!”
CDOT does not have an estimated time the interstate will reopen.
Recent video from FOX31’s Rachel Skytta shows blowing snow and whiteout conditions at Loveland Ski Area.
Poor weather conditions with heavy snow and high winds have caused several traffic issues. Eastbound I-70 closed earlier Saturday afternoon due to adverse conditions.