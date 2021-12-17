High speed crash closes 6th Avenue in both directions near I-70

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says a portion of 6th Ave. is closed due to a crash.

The crash happened before 5:45 a.m. Friday morning and involved two vehicles.

The Colorado State Patrol said a vehicle was eastbound on 6th Ave. when it sped past a Golden police officer going in the same direction at what they believe was well over 90 mph.

The officer was going to attempt to pull the vehicle over, but it blew through Colfax Ave. and struck the other vehicle. The other vehicle burst into flames, according to CSP.

CSP said four people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

CDOT said westbound 6th Ave. is closed between Indiana St. and I-70 and eastbound 6th Ave. is closed at C-470.

Alternate routes are advised. CSP said the closure will be an extended one due to the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.