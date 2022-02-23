DENVER (KDVR) — Two Denver Police Department vehicles were involved in a crash that closed down Interstate 70 for a couple of hours Wednesday morning.

According to the department, a driver lost control traveling westbound on I-70 near Colorado Boulevard and struck one of the DPD vehicles, which then struck another DPD vehicle.

The civilian vehicle then spun and collided with a highway safety worker injuring the worker’s leg.

No officers or other drivers were injured in the incident, DPD said.

DPD closed downthe highway for nearly two hours while it was being cleared and cleaned up.