Homicides of Shannan Watts & daughters: Full coverage
Continuing coverage of the homicides of Shannan Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant, and her two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste “Cece.” Her husband, Christopher Watts, is facing murder charges.
-
Prosecutors to hold press conference to announce formal charges in deaths of Shanann Watts, daughters
-
Prosecutors face Monday deadline to file charges in deaths of Shanann Watts, daughters
-
Judge denies defense’s DNA request in deaths of Shanann Watts, daughters
-
Officials investigate cause of death for Shanann Watts and her 2 daughters
-
Hundreds pack vigil for Watts family
-
-
Christopher Watts’ attorneys request DNA samples from bodies of wife, children
-
Candlelight vigil held for Shanann Watts, daughters
-
Close family friends can’t believe what happened to the Watts family
-
Coroner confirms identities of bodies found in Watts family homicides
-
The scent of death: Police dogs and the Chris Watts investigation
-
-
Memorial grows outside Watts’ family home
-
‘They had the laughs of angels:’ Baby sitter describes Watts girls