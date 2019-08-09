Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Live Blog
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Stimulus Check FAQ
Stay-At-Home Order
Unemployment: How to File
Restaurants: Takeout & Delivery
Stores with Senior Hours
Email Updates: Sign Up
Donate Now: Virtual Drive
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Top Stories
What it’ll take for the economy to bounce back
Video
Top Stories
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing for Sunday
Increased pay, enhanced equipment to be given to Colorado meatpacking workers
Gilpin County restricts roads to county-only residents
Boeing completes first COVID-19 transport mission, bringing more than 500,000 face masks to New Hampshire
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Coronavirus
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Top Stories
13 killed in Canada shooting rampage, deadliest in 30 years
Top Stories
Loveland farmer helps neighbors by giving away eggs
Video
What it’ll take for the economy to bounce back
Video
Increased pay, enhanced equipment to be given to Colorado meatpacking workers
Police officer dead, another injured in Canada shooting
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Ski Reports
Avalanche Forecast & Warnings
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV apps
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Advertise with us
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Greeley
Greeley, Weld County to open non-hospital isolation facility for coronavirus patients
2 COVID-19 cases at Greeley corrections facility; many residents work at meat plant with outbreak
Video
FOUND: 4-year-old girl from Greeley found safely
Evans man out nearly $10,000 from Craigslist scam
Video
One of Greeley’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested following SWAT situation
More Greeley Headlines
One injured in crash between train and dump truck
Spike in benzene levels found at Greeley elementary school
Suspect in Greeley cold case files to get judge removed from case, says they have vendetta against him
One killed in Greeley shooting; suspect in custody
‘Habitual, violent offender’ sentenced to 128 years in prison in Weld County
Greeley police chief speaks out about Jonelle Matthews homicide investigation
1984 Greeley cold case given new life as former Idaho gov. candidate comes under investigation
Man released from prison after LGBT murder lives in Colorado
Japanese beetle population confirmed in Weld County
District attorney: Greeley officer who shot man holding a road flare near a methanol tank justified