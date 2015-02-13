Skip to content
excessive force
Man with fractured jaw sues Westminster police for excessive force
Boulder County Sheriff’s Office sued after video shows inmate being tasered while strapped down
Federal lawsuit alleges pattern of excessive force within Fort Collins police
Denver PD officer loses appeal of suspension for illegal chokehold
Body Cam footage reveals controversial arrest: Problem Solvers Investigation
Excessive force lawsuit filed against Boulder officer who pushed bystander
Boulder officer under scrutiny; Problem Solvers reveal past resignation with Denver Sheriff
Colorado to pay inmate $200K settlement in excessive force case
Denver deputy facing 40-day suspension for excessive force
Report calls for overhaul of Denver Sheriff Department, search for new sheriff starts now
Video appears to show federal officer grabbing, kicking woman’s cellphone
Legislature considers bill to protect your rights when recording police incidents
Body camera video shows Denver police officer using excessive force
St. Louis officer under fire for turning off dashcam video during arrest
Man says Lakeside police handcuffed him after he recorded an arrest of a suspect on his cell phone