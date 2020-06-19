Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Latest
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Email Updates: Sign Up
Donate Now: Virtual Drive
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Top Stories
Boulder takes legal action to stop large parties and COVID-19 spike
Video
Top Stories
Colorado company wins FDA approval for COVID-19 clinical study
Video
Top Stories
Colorado health, tourism leaders now encouraging people to safely travel state
Video
COVID-19 cases trend down in Colorado, but surge in some neighboring states
Video
Gov. Polis warns Colorado’s success in fighting COVID-19 is being threatened by other states
Video
Public restrooms are hotspots for COVID-19 transmission, experts say
Video
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Destination Colorado
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Top Stories
Graduates help struggling Sterling business owner after makeshift ceremony ruined
Video
Top Stories
Aurora police: One injured in shooting during ‘large gathering’ at park
Boulder takes legal action to stop large parties and COVID-19 spike
Video
North Suburban hospital in Thornton to offer mammograms for first responders, their families on Saturday
Hundreds march through Denver in silence on 155th Juneteenth anniversary
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Fire Restrictions & Bans
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
Destination Colorado
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Advertise with us
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch
Watch
FOX31 News at 10:00
EPCSO
Suspect arrested on multiple charges from break-in and theft spree