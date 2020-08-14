Dontari Hudson

Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Back To School
Destination Colorado
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Washington DC Bureau
Top Stories
9 people treated at scene, 1 hospitalized after multi-car accident in Aurora
Gallery
Watch: Wildlife officer talks about elk with tire around its neck
Video
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to wildland fire south of Williams Fork Reservoir
Denver DA files 10 charges against man accused of shooting two Aurora officers
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Fire Restrictions & Bans
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Virtual Home Show
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
Destination Colorado
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
Email Alerts
Advertise with us
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Coronavirus
Latest
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Email Updates: Sign Up
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Back to School
Top Stories
Behind-the-scenes look at school under COVID-19 guidelines
Video
Top Stories
Couple married 63 years reunites after spending months apart due to pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Colorado doctors suggest certain COVID-19 survivors err on the side of caution when air quality is poor
Video
Engineers say ventilation will be key in reopening movie theaters
Video
200,000 pounds of food will be given away to families in need at the Pepsi Center on Friday
No Second Stimulus?: Why another $1,200 payment could be off the table
Video
Search
Search
Search
Dontari Hudson
Denver DA files 10 charges against man accused of shooting two Aurora officers