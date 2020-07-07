District Attorney George Brauchler

Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Latest
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Email Updates: Sign Up
Donate Now: Virtual Drive
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Top Stories
President Trump, First Lady discuss reopening schools amid coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
BREAKING: Free ‘surge testing’ in South Texas as COVID-19 cases and deaths mount
Top Stories
How risky is dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic?
US is still ‘knee-deep’ in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Fauci says
Video
Longmont postal worker tests positive for COVID-19
Illinois woman charged with battery after dispute with masks, yelling ‘white power’
Video
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Destination Colorado
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Top Stories
Columbus Park sign removed, moving forward to change name
Video
Top Stories
Crime statistics show violence on the rise in Aurora
Video
Victims of recent shootings and a stabbing identified
Colorado Prairie Music Festival approved in Lincoln County
Case against driver who hit George Floyd protester in Denver sent to DA’s office
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Fire Restrictions & Bans
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
Destination Colorado
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
Email Alerts
Advertise with us
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch
Watch
Channel 2 News at 7:00
District Attorney George Brauchler
Crime statistics show violence on the rise in Aurora
Video