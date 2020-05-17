Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Latest
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Restaurants: Takeout & Delivery
Stores with Senior Hours
Email Updates: Sign Up
Donate Now: Virtual Drive
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Top Stories
Employee at King Soopers in Capitol Hill dies of COVID-19
Top Stories
Hundreds of motorcycles swarm the capitol protesting COVID-19 restrictions
Video
23 nurses return to Colorado after serving nearly 4 weeks in New Jersey helping COVID-19 patients
Gov. Polis expects many Colorado schools open this fall
Benefit of experimental COVID-19 treatment still unclear as more Colorado patients receive convalescent plasma
Video
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Coronavirus
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Top Stories
Hot start to week with temperatures close to 90 degrees
Video
Top Stories
Suncor reports power issue that caused flaring
Phyllis George, pioneering sportscaster and former Miss America, has died
One person injured in shooting on Bruce Randolph Avenue
Gov. Polis expects many Colorado schools open this fall
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Ski Reports
Avalanche Forecast & Warnings
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV apps
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Advertise with us
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
dine-in
Restaurant owners anxiously await for guidance ahead of re-opening
Video