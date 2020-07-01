denver auditor

Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Latest
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Email Updates: Sign Up
Donate Now: Virtual Drive
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Top Stories
Some bars will be able to remain open amid governor’s new order
Video
Top Stories
NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start
Top Stories
Denver’s COVID-19 testing site receives 10,000 new kits
‘Friday the 13th’ villain Jason appears to star in PSA about wearing masks
Video
Generous viewers contribute more than $520,000 through the FOX31 and Channel 2 Virtual Food & Supply Drive
Colorado State Fair Parade cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Destination Colorado
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Top Stories
Colorado GOP candidate is latest linked to QAnon conspiracy theory
Top Stories
Man sentenced to life in 1980 killing of woman in Douglas County
Video
Some Aurora City Council members frustrated with APD’s response to protest
Video
Some bars will be able to remain open amid governor’s new order
Video
2 men arrested after Denver fireworks bust
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Fire Restrictions & Bans
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
Destination Colorado
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
Email Alerts
Advertise with us
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
denver auditor
City of Denver contract workers get a minimum wage pay increase