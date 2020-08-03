COVID-19 positive test

Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Latest
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Email Updates: Sign Up
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Back to School
Top Stories
Denver offers free PPE kits for small businesses & nonprofits
Top Stories
School district faces challenges busing students during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Broncos starting OT Ja’Wuan James opts out of NFL season
20 Denver businesses ticketed for COVID-19 violations this weekend
El Paso County Court employee tests positive for COVID-19, the Courthouse is closed with limited access
CDOT awards 6 cities with grants to revitalize main streets
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Back To School
Destination Colorado
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Washington DC Bureau
Top Stories
Healthy Kids Colorado Survey finds feeling safe at school and trusted adults deters poor mental health
Gov. Polis receives thousands of requests for deeper Elijah McClain investigation
Pres. Trump to hold Monday briefing
Live
Colorado November ballot questions
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Fire Restrictions & Bans
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
Destination Colorado
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
Email Alerts
Advertise with us
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
COVID-19 positive test
El Paso County Court employee tests positive for COVID-19, the Courthouse is closed with limited access