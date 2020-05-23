Colorado veterans

Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Latest
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Restaurants: Takeout & Delivery
Stores with Senior Hours
Email Updates: Sign Up
Donate Now: Virtual Drive
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Top Stories
A cluster of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas after a swim party
Top Stories
Eagle County to move to ‘Blue Phase’
List: Counties that received approval from CDPHE for variance requests
Colorado restaurants expected to reopen as soon as Wednesday
Video
CDC warns of increased rodent activity due to restaurant closures
Video
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Coronavirus
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Top Stories
Showers and storms move in Sunday with cooler temperatures
Video
Top Stories
The NBA is in talks with Disney about a July return date
List: Counties that received approval from CDPHE for variance requests
Watch: Dr. Fauci answers your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
Video
A woman claimed her 9-year-old son was abducted. Now she’s charged with his murder
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Ski Reports
Avalanche Forecast & Warnings
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV apps
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Advertise with us
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Colorado veterans
Special tribute for Colorado veterans and law enforcement killed by impaired drivers
Video