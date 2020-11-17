Skip to content
colorado coronavirus
Mayor Hancock calls for focus on getting people vaccinated
Video
Ice core lab in Lakewood will get an upgrade; capable of cooling to -32 degrees
Celebrating the holidays? Colorado health officials release tips to keep it COVID-friendly
Last minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping COVID-19 safety tips for Coloradans
Video
Watch: Gov. Polis Tuesday update on COVID-19 in Colorado
Video
More colorado coronavirus Headlines
COVID-19 Timeline: Why it’s crucial to quarantine for 14 days after exposure
Video
Traveling for Thanksgiving? See what the COVID-19 positivity rate is for every Colorado county
Video
‘About 1 in every 49 Coloradans are contagious with this’: Gov. Polis says you know what you need to do
Video
‘We are about to enter the hardest phase of the pandemic’: Mayor Hancock urges people to stay at home
Video
How risky is gathering in-person for Thanksgiving? DU scientist explains
Video
Watch: New COVID-19 dial and restrictions, special Colorado legislative session announced at news conference
Video